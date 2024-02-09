Fanatics Sportsbook is now available in Iowa

It’s the 12th state where the sportsbook is available.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming has expanded its presence in the US sports betting market with the launch of the Fanatics Sportsbook in Iowa, replacing PointsBet.

PointsBet customers in Iowa will have their account details automatically migrated to the Fanatics Sportsbook platform. The announcement follows expansions into Pennsylvania and Vermont earlier in January 2024.

