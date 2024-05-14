Iowa sports betting handle reaches $209.5m in April

The handle was up 21.4 per cent year-over-year.

US.- Iowa’s sports betting handle was $209.5m in April, according to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission (IRGC). That’s a year-over-year increase of 21.4 per cent and a 23.1 per cent decrease from the $272m bet in March.

Sportsbooks saw a 7.9 per cent hold, resulting in $16.5m in adjusted gross sports betting revenue. Operator winnings were up 17.1 per cent compared to April 2023. DraftKings led the way with $6.2m from $73.1m in handle. FanDuel reported $5.8m from $57.4m, ESPN Bet’s handle was $7.5m. The state received $1.1m in tax receipts.

