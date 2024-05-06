Sporttrade launches in Iowa

The iOS betting app is now live.

US.- Sporttrade, a Philadelphia-based sports betting operator, along with its partner Wild Rose Casino & Hotel has announced that the Sporttrade iOS betting app is now live in Iowa. An Android app is to become available to players later in 2024.

Alex Kane, Sporttrade founder and CEO, said: “Today we’re privileged to introduce the Sporttrade experience in Iowa. Sporttrade isn’t just any old sportsbook. We’re on a relentless mission to transform the way players think about sports betting. Sporttrade will be attractive for sports bettors who want a premium betting experience; higher limits, better prices, and concierge care. Thank you to the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission, thank you to our players, and most of all, I want to thank the Sporttrade family of employees.”

Brian Diver, president of Wild Rose Entertainment, added: “We believe that our collaboration with Sporttrade represents the future of gaming, and we’re grateful for their latest innovation. This partnership solidifies our commitment to providing our guests with cutting-edge entertainment and unmatched experiences. As we say at Wild Rose; You’d Rather Be Here.”

Iowa sports betting handle reaches $272.3m in March

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission has reported that state’s sports betting handle was $272.3m in March. That’s a 23 per cent increase from February ($220.6m) and 17 per cent higher year-on-year. Players spent $251.9m online and $20.4m at retail facilities.

Revenue was $18.2m, down 8.4 per cent year-on-year. Online betting contributed $16.5m and retail wagering $1.6m. Players won $254.2m, and the state collected $1.2m in tax.

