iGP partners with First Sportsbook for Tier 1 sportsbook solution

First Sportsbook will offer its Tier 1 sports betting solution to all iGP platforms and white-label partners.

Press release.- First Sportsbook, a provider of online sports betting solutions, and iGP, a casino technology provider, have announced their latest partnership that will see First provide its Tier 1 sportsbook solution to iGP’s platform and white label partners through igaming Deck; its innovative cloud-based aggregator.

iGP said the agreement enables its partners to benefit from First’s cutting-edge sportsbook solution and bring to life their digital wagering portfolios with thousands of betting markets on the world’s leading sporting events.

In addition to providing Tier 1 sports betting technology and services, the First solution generates strong revenues for its B2B partners by combining the best odds and markets with unique acquisition tools that drive sign-ups, engagement and ROI.

Being able to offer First as a sports-betting solution also enables iGP to offer a sportsbook-first strategy on top of its existing casino cross-sell solutions. Benefiting from First’s 180-strong trading team and iGP’s 200 engineers and developers, the partnership brings together speed to market, high margins and fully managed solutions to provide operators with a highly competitive turnkey sportsbook and casino solution.

iGP’s igaming Deck delivers a fully intuitive UI through a centralised hub. The enhanced promotional tools within the platform give operators more control over how they deliver promotions and bring the action to life for their players. The cloud-based aggregator delivers unparalleled speed of delivery through its single API while providing innovation in terms of the reporting information offered to operators around the world.

The action can be controlled via a live dashboard, meaning the user can view player history in real time, and this offers a level of insight often lacking in legacy systems and solutions. From promotions to risk limits to game configuration, operators can be in the driving seat at a brand and player level.

Commenting on this latest partnership, First CEO Tom Light said: “Working with a top platform provider such as iGP is really exciting and we look forward to complementing their online casino, aggregation and platform product suite with our Tier 1 sports betting solution.

“Being able to deliver the most modern and best-performing sports betting technology to our partners is hugely exciting and we look forward to going live with many of them in the coming weeks.”

Jovana Popovic Canaki, deputy CEO of iGP, added: “Partnership for iGP is about much more than just technology; it’s about shared visions and goals. First Sportsbook and iGP are focused on growth for our partners and by joining forces, we will provide ambitious Tier 1 operators with the powerful casino and sportsbook solutions they need to compete and realise their igaming ambitions.”

“This latest partnership sets the trend for First to continue the expansion of its operations by bringing its groundbreaking sportsbook to existing and emerging markets in collaboration with companies like iGP, one of the industry’s leading online casino and platform specialists,” the company said.