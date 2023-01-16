Industry invited to vote for Game of the Year for iGB Affiliate Awards 2023

The awards are an integral part of the iGB Affiliate London experience and highlight the ‘best of the best’ across a broad range of categories.

Press release.- The vote is open for the igaming affiliate community to determine its’ Game of the Year. It is one of the most prestigious categories in the annual iGB Affiliate Awards, taking place on the evening of Thursday 9 February at The Troxy, London’s iconic art deco venue.

The awards are an integral part of the iGB Affiliate London experience and highlight the ‘best of the best’ across a broad range of categories comprising Best Poker Affiliate; Best Sports Betting Affiliate; Best Casino Affiliate; Best Bingo Affiliate; Best Crypto Affiliate; Best Affiliate Manager; Best Affiliate Programme; Best Affiliate Network; Best Tech for Affiliates; Best Tech for Affiliate Programmes; Best Digital Agency; Marketing Campaign of the Year; Rising Star; Best Newcomer; Innovation Award; Affiliate Employer of the Year; Safer Gambling Initiative of the Year and Game of the Year, which is the only competitive category decided by an industry vote. An in-house panel will select this year’s Affiliate Idol, aka the Lifetime Achievement Award.

iGB Portfolio Director Naomi Barton, stated: “While there are thousands of new titles released to the market each year, only a small number break through and establish themselves as a sustained driver of revenue for affiliates. This award lets the industry pick out the titles released by suppliers and studios in the past year that have put themselves in with a shout of becoming the next Starburst.”

The winner of Game of the Year will be decided by a vote on the Top 10 slots released in the period 1 October 2021 to 30 September 2022. The shortlist for 2023, provided by iGB’s official casino data partner eGaming Monitor, comprises: John Hunter & The Book Of The Fallen (Pragmatic Play); Fishin’ Pots Of Gold (Gameburger Studios); Secret Of Dead (Play’n GO); Gonzo’s Gold (NetEnt); Fishin’ Frenzy; The Big Catch Megaways (Blueprint Gaming); Leprechaun’s Luck Cash Collect (Playtech); Links Of Ra (Slingshot Studios); Solar Queen Megaways (Playson); Dragon King Legend Of The Seas (Red Tiger) and Return To Paris (Betsoft Gaming).

Expanding on the importance of the event, Naomi Barton added: “The black-tie Awards, which also comprise a three-course sit-down dinner and an entertainment-packed stage show, represent the perfect way to celebrate the industry and recognise the talented individuals who are driving its development.

“The Awards, which are purely for the igaming affiliate world, are a central part of the iGB Affiliate London experience which this year will involve in excess of 170 leading brands occupying a total of 11,800 square metres of floor space, making it more than a fifth (22 per cent) bigger than the 2022 edition which was held in April last year.”