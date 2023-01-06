Clarion Gaming and Gambling Business Group deliver first street gaming hub at ICE London

ICE London, 7th – 9th February, ExCeL London, is the biggest B2B gambling industry event.

Press release.- ICE London’s status as the global meeting place for all sectors of the international gambling industry has been underlined following confirmation of a dynamic new show floor feature dedicated exclusively to licensed street gaming. Developed in partnership with strategic body the Gambling Business Group, the GBG High Street Hub will feature contributions and insight from leading brands including Novomatic UK, Entain, Buzz Bingo, Merkur UK and GameNation. The High Street Hub will be situated adjacent to the Pillar Hall Casino – a networking space and bar for the land-based industry.

Peter Hannibal, chief executive and co-founder of the Gambling Business Group believes the first High Street Hub will provide a focus for international street gaming operators as well as suppliers to the sector. Hannibal said: “First of all I would like to thank Stuart Hunter and his team at Clarion Gaming for providing us with the space and for having the vision to provide a focus for what is an integral component part of the gambling ecosystem.

“Licensed street operators continue to make a huge contribution to local and regional economies throughout the world. The emphasis is firmly on the community with operators employing local people, providing socially responsible gambling entertainment to local populations and supporting local businesses through the supply chain. Our aim is to reflect these important credentials and stimulate lively, topical and informed debate surrounding a sector which contributes so much to the economic and social vitality of towns and cities where street-based gambling entertainment is regulated.”

He continued: “In collaboration with GBG members we have created a programme of activities dealing with key issues including the far-reaching work that’s being undertaken by operators on the delivery of responsible gambling, the use of technology in street operations including digital payments and the deployment of facial recognition, recruitment, retention and staff development, the use of contemporary retailing disciplines to enhance the customer journey as well as practical issues relating to licensing and the law.

“The Hub also provides an invaluable opportunity to meet with the governmental agencies which engage with the industry and we will be inviting the many international regulators who attend ICE London to spend some time with us and meet with business leaders active in the street sector.”

Stuart Hunter, Managing director at Clarion Gaming added: “ICE London 2023 will be the biggest edition on record and I am delighted that this will include a section of the show floor dedicated to the street gaming sector of the business.

“Our strategy and remit is to work in partnership with the industry that we serve and our collaboration with the Gambling Business Group in delivering the Hub is an example of moving from theory to practice. I am confident that it will be another stand-out reason for industry professionals to be a part of the ICE London experience.”

