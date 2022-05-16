Indiana sports betting handle down to $360m in April

It’s the first time in six months that the handle has fallen below $400m.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle for April was $360m. It’s the first time in six months that it fell below $400m. March’s handle was $476.8m.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, FanDuel saw a $112m handle, DraftKings $97.4m. BetMGM $45.3m, Caesars $36.1m, Barstool Sportsbook $11.9m and BetRivers $11.3m.

FanDuel and DraftKings led the pack in gross revenue. FanDuel reported gross revenue of $12.6m and DraftKings $6.6m. BetMGM registered $3.1m and Caesars $1.2m. Barstool and BetRivers reported gross revenue totals below $1m.

Hollywood Casino Lawrenceburg reported the highest retail handle of the state’s casinos at $8.4m. Basketball received $129.2m in wagers in April, a month when the NCAA Men’s Final Four took place, and the NBA playoffs began.

Indiana received $2.7m in tax revenue, making a total of $10m in tax receipts for 2022 so far.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana launches sportsbook

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana has opened its sportsbook just as it celebrates its first anniversary. The opening took place on May 11, allowing guests to place their first wagers on sporting events at the property.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Sportsbook offers a variety of sports wagering options, including futures and live betting on events in progress. Wagering is available in all major sports as well as tennis, golf, UFC, NASCAR and more. Horse betting will not be offered.

