Indiana sports betting handle up 50% year-on-year in March

Players in Indiana spent $476.8m on sports betting, compared to the $316.7m in March 2021.

US.- Indiana’s sports betting handle reached $476.8m in March, 16.5 per cent higher than February’s $409.1m and 50.5 per cent higher than the $316.7m wagered in March 2021. The total brings the state’s year-to-date handle to more than $1.3bn.

Basketball was by far the most popular sport according to figures from the Indiana Gaming Commission. It accounted for $274.1m in bets. Football wagers reached $2m and baseball $1.6m, while parlay betting amounted to $121.3m and other sports $76.5m.

Online sports betting made up $446.7mn of the handle, an increase of 15.9 per cent from February’s $385.5m and up 55.8 per cent from March 2021’s $286.8m. March’s revenue was $32.3m, up 90.3 per cent from February’s $17m and 22.5 per cent from $26.4m in the same month last year.

Indiana took in close to $3.1m in tax, almost doubling February’s $1.6m and bringing the yearly tally to around $8m.

FanDuel and DraftKings account for over $280m of the month’s handle. FanDuel partner Blue Chip Casino posted $12.2m off a $143.8m handle. DraftKings-partnered Ameristar Casino had the highest handle of all licenced operators during the month, taking $145.9m in bets. It posted $7.5m in revenue.

Belterra Casino and its FanDuel-operated sportsbook rounded up the top 3 with $5.3m in revenue off a handle of $58.3m.

See also: Indiana sports betting handle hits $500.1m in January