Indiana casino revenue sees modest increase in December

State reports slight year-over-year growth in casino earnings.

US.- Indiana’s casinos generated $198.3m in adjusted gross revenue in December 2024, reflecting a modest increase compared to the $192.8m reported in December 2023. The revenue also showed growth from the previous month, November 2024, which hit $187.9m.

Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana led the state with $34.6m in revenue, followed by Horseshoe Indianapolis at $28.7m and Caesars Southern Indiana with $20.6m.

Slots accounted for $173.7m of the total revenue, while table games contributed $36.4m. The state’s total tax collection from its 13 licensed casinos amounted to $58m.

Additionally, sports wagering in Indiana brought in $31.5m in December, a decrease from the previous year’s $50.6m, with a handle of $563.6m. Despite the decline, Indiana’s total annual sports betting handle reached $5.2bn, marking a 20 per cent increase compared to 2023. Football was the most popular betting sport, with $173.4m in bets placed, followed by basketball at $146.7m.