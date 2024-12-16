Indiana sports betting handle rises in November

Revenue doubled that from November 2023.

US.- Indiana’s sportsbooks set a new record in November, with bettors wagering over $614m. That’s $100m more than in November 2023 and a 14.2 per cent increase from the previous record of $538m set in October. The Indiana Gaming Commission reported that sportsbooks earned $69m in revenue, representing an 11 per cent hold. That’s more than double the revenue of $31m in November 2023.

See also: Sports betting in Indiana: handle sets new record in October

Blue Chip Casino, which operates the FanDuel online sportsbook, reported the highest monthly handle at $215m, a 19.6 per cent increase from October. DraftKings, which operates through a partnership with Ameristar Casino, reported a $207m handle, a rise of 6.3 per cent.