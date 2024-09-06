Greg Small to step down as director of Indiana Gaming Commission

Dennis Mullen will step in as interim executive director.

US.- Indiana governor Eric Holcomb has announced that Indiana Gaming Commission (IGC) executive director Greg Small will step down from his role on September 20 after three years in the post. IGC general counsel Dennis Mullen will act as the interim executive director until a permanent replacement is found.

Writing on LinkedIn, Small said he had accepted a role with Fliff to become head of legal and government affairs. Small joined the IGC in August 2015 as general counsel. He held that role until September 2021, when he was appointed executive director. Small oversaw the granting of the first competitive casino licence for more than a decade, paving the way for the opening of Indiana’s 13th casino, Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Holcomb said: “Greg’s knowledge and expertise has been invaluable in leading the Indiana Gaming Commission effectively and efficiently. The agency will be left in good hands with Dennis at the helm.”

See also: Indiana sports betting handle reaches $261.1m in July