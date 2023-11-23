Indiana casino revenue drops to $195.5m in October

The Indiana Gaming Commission has reported a 10.3 per cent decrease year-on-year.

US.- Indiana’s ten casinos and two racinos have reported $195.5m in adjusted gross revenue for October, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission. The figure was down 10.3 per cent year-on-year and $7.3m lower than September. Slot revenue was $153.3m.

All 12 of Indiana’s casinos saw year-over-year declines in revenue. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana in Gary remained the highest-earning casino with $31.3m. Horseshoe Hammond saw the biggest revenue drop, falling 21.3 per cent compared to October 2022.

Only two casinos saw revenue increases compared to September of this year. Caesars Southern Indiana saw a 6.8 per cent increase, while Ameristar Casino in East Chicago was up 6.3 per cent over the previous month.

Sports betting in Indiana

Indiana’s sports betting handle was $429.7m in October, a 3.7 per cent decrease compared to the $446.2m reported last year but 6.3 per cent ahead of September 2023. According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, taxable adjusted gross revenue in September amounted to $45.2m, down 3.6 per cent year-on-year but 10 per cent higher than September’s $41.1m.