Indiana casino revenue hits $212.7m in July

The Indiana Gaming Commission has reported an 11 per cent increase in revenue month-to-month.

US.- Indiana’s ten casinos and two racinos reported $212.7m in gaming revenue for July, according to the Indiana Gaming Commission. The figure was up 11 per cent compared to June’s $191.6m.

Slot revenue was $173.2m, while the table win reached $39.5m. Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana was the state’s top-earning facility, recording $36.9m, followed by Horseshoe Indianapolis which reported $30m.

Horseshoe Hammond registered revenue of $26.4m, Caesars Southern Indiana $21.6m and Harrah’s Hoosier Park $19.6m. Indiana collected $29.4m in tax revenue from slot machine and table game play and $2.2m from settled sports wagers.

Sports betting in Indiana

Indiana’s sports betting handle was $203.8m in July, a year-over-year decline of 1.4 per cent from $206.6m in July 2022. The handle was down 9.1 per cent from June’s $224.1m. Of the total, almost $193.1m was wagered at legal sports betting apps.

According to the Indiana Gaming Commission, operators registered $23.3m in adjusted gross sports wagering revenue for the month, an 11.5 per cent increase from last year. This was also 19.5 per cent ahead of the $19.5m generated in June 2023.