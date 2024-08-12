Imagine Live announces partnership with Betlive

Imagine Live games are now available in Georgia.

Press release.- Imagine Live has entered the Georgian market through a new partnership with Betlive which allows Betlive’s players to gain access to a premium gaming experience.

According to the company, two Blackjack and one Roulette table will be equipped with the latest technology, allowing for seamless gameplay and interactive features that cater to Georgian players’ preferences.

Hakob Manukyan, CEO of Imagine Live Armenia, said: “We are thrilled to enter the Georgian market in partnership with Betlive. This is a significant milestone for Imagine Live as we bring our GLI-certified high-quality live gaming experiences to the Georgian market. Together, we aim to set new standards for dedicated live dealer casinos in the iGaming industry and help partners provide an unforgettable and premium gaming experience to their players.”

Gega Topuridze, chief revenue and product officer at Betlive, commented: “Our collaboration with Imagine Live is a strategic move that brings cutting-edge live gaming technology directly to our Georgian audience. The introduction of Imagine Live’s Blackjack and Roulette tables, designed specifically for our players, marks a new level of gaming excellence. We are committed to leveraging this partnership to deliver a seamless and immersive experience that resonates with the unique tastes of our Georgian user base.”