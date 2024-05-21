Imagine Live and SoftGamings join forces

By integrating Imagine Live’s live dealer games into SoftGamings’ platform, operators will access a diverse portfolio of high-quality content.

Press release.- Imagine Live is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with SoftGamings, a prominent iGaming platform provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in online gaming by delivering premium live casino experiences to partners and their players worldwide.

Imagine Live’s portfolio includes classic games with innovative solutions like Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, etc. We’ve added game show-style content to our growing portfolio, such as ”Robin The Fair”.

Imagine Live can also be proud of its Robot Arm camera. Its advanced robotics technology allows it to move smoothly and seamlessly, giving players a clear view of all the actions at the table. With the Robot Arm camera, players feel right around the table, enjoying a real casino’s excitement and thrill.

By integrating Imagine Live’s exceptional live dealer games into SoftGamings’ platform, operators will access a diverse portfolio of high-quality content that will captivate players and drive engagement.

“We are excited to partner with SoftGamings to bring our innovative live casino solutions to a wider audience,” said Hakob Manukyan, CEO of Imagine Live Armenia. “Together, we aim to set new standards for live dealer casinos in the iGaming industry and help partners to provide an unforgettable and premium gaming experience to their players.”

See also: Imagine Live appoints Barry Mahon as chief commercial officer

A representative from Imagine Live shared why this partnership is valuable for them.