Imagine Live obtains Swedish approval

Swedish players are now able to access Imagine Live’s portfolio.

Press release.- Imagine Live has announced that the Swedish Gambling Authority has approved its portfolio of games.

Imagine Live’s company spokesperson commented: “Our innovative games are known throughout the industry for their immersive gameplay and high-quality streaming. We are, therefore, delighted that our growing portfolio of live games is now accessible in numerous regulated markets, providing players with a great gaming experience.

“The Swedish Gambling Authority is renowned for its meticulous and exacting regulatory standards and conducts a thorough and rigorous evaluation as part of the Imagine Live Games application process. This company achievement further demonstrates Imagine Live’s commitment as a trusted and reliable online games provider with one of the most respected regulatory authorities in the igaming industry.”

In May, the company also announced a strategic partnership with SoftGamings, an igaming platform provider. Imagine Live’s catalogue includes classic games with innovative solutions like Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, etc. It also added game show-style content to its growing portfolio, such as “Robin The Fair.”