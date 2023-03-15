Illinois sports betting handle sets new record in January

Illinois’ sports betting handle rose by 23 per cent year-on-year to $1.07bn.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took a record $1.07bn in bets in January, up 4 per cent from December and up 23.3 per cent from the $867.5m generated in January 2022. The figure reported by the Illinois Gaming Board beat the state’s previous record of $1.03bn set in October. The handle surpassed $1bn for the fourth consecutive month.

Illinois sportsbooks generated gross gaming revenue of $88.5m, ranking third in the US in January, behind Ohio and New York. Besides parlay betting, basketball was the most popular sport, with a handle of $338.1m, followed by football ($221.1m) and Tennis ($77.2m).

In terms of revenue, football was the biggest money maker generating $15m, with basketball second at $12.2m. FanDuel saw an all-time monthly record handle of $371.6m. DraftKings saw $331.4m in bets and BetRivers $96.6m. PointsBet took $72.7m Caesars Sportsbook $57.6m. Illinois sportsbooks produced total tax revenue of $15.4m.

