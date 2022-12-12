Focus Gaming News | North America | Sports betting

Illinois sports bettors wager new record in October

October numbers were boosted by the first full month of NFL games.
October numbers were boosted by the first full month of NFL games.
12/12/22

Illinois’ sports betting handle rose by 24 per cent to $1.03bn.

US.- Illinois sportsbooks took $1.03bn in bets in October, a 24 per cent increase from September’s handle of $831.8m. The figure reported by the Illinois Gaming Board makes Illinois the fourth US state to exceed $1bn in monthly bets, after Nevada, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The online sports betting handle was up 23 per cent year-on-year to $989.3m, accounting for 96 per cent of the handle. Retail betting was up by 9 per cent to $40.3m. The numbers were boosted by the first full month of NFL games. Football was the most popular sport to bet on, with a handle of $358m, followed by basketball ($114m) and tennis ($85m).

Illinois sportsbooks generated more than $102m in revenue and $15m in state tax revenue. Players in Illinois have wagered almost $17bn on sports since the market launched in March 2020. The state’s 12 sportsbooks have netted almost $1.3bn in that time, generating almost $190m in tax revenue.

In this article:
illinois gaming board sports betting

Latest Articles