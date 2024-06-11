Illinois Gaming Board renews seven retail sports betting licences

It’s the first renewal since operators began taking wagers in March 2020.

US.- The Illinois Gaming Board has renewed seven retail sports betting licences, the first renewals since operators began taking wagers in March 2020.

Illinois Gaming board administrator Marcus Fruchter, using the expanded powers delegated to him following the Covid-19 pandemic and since renewed on an annual basis, granted four-year licence renewals through June 2028 to Argosy Casino Alton, DraftKings at Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Hollywood Casino Aurora, Hollywood Casino Joliet, Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, and Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria.

Illinois has 15 retail sports betting locations, with the DraftKings at Wrigley Field the most recent venue to open in March. The state’s spending plan for the coming year includes a new progressive sports betting tax rate. The first $30m will be taxed at 20 per cent; the next $20m at 25 per cent; revenue from $50m to $100m at 30 per cent; from $100m to $200m at 35 per cent and all revenue above $200m at 40 per cent.

