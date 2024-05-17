Illinois casino revenue reaches $136.6m in April

Revenue decreased 10.3 per cent compared to the previous month.

US.- Illinois’ 15 casinos generated $136.6m in revenue in April, down 10.3 per cent compared to March’s total ($152.3m). Fourteen of the casinos saw their revenue dip month-on-month.

Rivers Casino posted $42.2m, down 11.6 per cent, Grand Victoria Casino $12.4 in, down 8.01 per cent, Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel $10.6m, down 13.3 per cent and Bally’s Chicago $10.3m, down 6.98 per cent. Harrah’s Metropolis Casino was the only property to see revenue rise, reaching $5.5m, a 2.9 per cent increase. Casinos paid $31m in state and local taxes.

Illinois Lottery generates $1.9bn in sales in first half of fiscal year 2024

The Illinois Lottery reported that lottery sales for the first six months of the 2024 fiscal year reached $1.9bn in sales. That led to estimated returns to the state of $456m.

The Illinois Lottery raised over $4.1m for good causes from scratch ticket programme, which generates revenue for causes such as homelessness, Alzheimer’s, breast cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, HIV/AIDS, police memorials, Special Olympics and Illinois veterans. As of January 1, 2024, the United Negro College Fund and DREAM Fund will also benefit from lottery funding.

