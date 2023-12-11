Illinois casinos report $130m in revenue for November

Revenue was up 14 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Illinois’ 15 land-based casinos reported revenue of $130m for November, according to the Illinois Gaming Board. The figure was slightly up compared to the $129m reported in October and 14 per cent higher year-on-year.

Rivers Casino was the top revenue-earner in the state with $43.5m. Grand Victoria Casino and Harrah’s Joliet Casino reported $12.8m and $10m respectively. Bally’s Chicago, the state’s newest casino and the only property in Chicago, posted $7.6m in revenue. Five out of fifteen casinos saw revenue declines compared to October.

The Illinois Gaming Board voted last month to allow Bally’s to convert its temporary operating permit into a full casino licence. The move allows the company to advance with its $1.7bn gaming venue in Chicago.

The IGB also voted to allow Bally’s to extend its lease at Medinah Temple by a year. Medinah Temple will remain as a temporary casino until 2026, giving Bally’s another year to complete its permanent site in River West.