Illinois casinos report $129m in revenue for October

Revenue was up 11.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Illinois’ 15 land-based casinos reported revenue of $129m for October, according to the Illinois Gaming Board. The figure was down 2.4 per cent compared to the $132.1m reported in September but up 11.3 per cent year-on-year.

Rivers Casino was the top revenue-earner in the state with $43.3m. Grand Victoria Casino and Harrah’s Joliet Casino reported $11.7m and $10.1m respectively. Bally’s Chicago, the state’s newest casino and the only property in Chicago, posted $7.6m in revenue.

Twelve out of fifteen casinos saw revenue declines compared to September. Three had double-digit losses: Walker’s Bluff, with a decline of 26.1 per cent, Argosy Casino with an 11.8 per cent drop, and Hollywood Casino Joliet, with a decrease of 10.9 per cent month-on-month.

Bally’s Chicago

The Illinois Gaming Board voted last month to allow Bally’s to convert its temporary operating permit into a full casino licence. The move allows the company to advance with its $1.7bn gaming venue in Chicago.

The IGB also voted to allow Bally’s to extend its lease at Medinah Temple by a year. Medinah Temple will remain as a temporary casino until 2026, giving Bally’s another year to complete its permanent site in River West.