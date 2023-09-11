Bally’s Chicago temporary casino opens

The permanent Bally’s Chicago is slated to open in late 2025 or early 2026.

US.- Bally’s has opened its temporary casino at the Medinah Temple in Chicago’s River North area. The temporary casino will operate while a $1.7bn permanent venue is constructed.

The 111-year-old temple is now home to 750 slot machines and 50 table games. Bally’s has hired around 700 employees, about 300 of whom have received dealer training.

Bally’s temporary casino opened a few weeks later than it was initially planned. The permanent Bally’s Chicago is slated to open in late 2025 or early 2026. The venue will have entertainment and a hotel at the 30-acre Chicago Tribune Publishing Center at the intersection of Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street.

The resort will feature 3,400 slots, 170 table games and 10 food and beverage venues. It will also have a 500-room hotel tower with a rooftop bar and a 65,000-square-foot entertainment centre.

