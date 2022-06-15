Illinois casino revenue slips to $116.6m in May

Casino revenue for May was 4.8 per cent lower than April’s $122.4m.

The Illinois Gaming Board has reported casino revenue of nearly $116.6m for May, down 4.8 per cent from April’s $122.4m.

US.- The Illinois Gaming Board has released its casino revenue report for May. According to the official figures, the eleven casinos in the state generated revenue of nearly $116.6m. Revenue from video gaming terminals reached $231.6m. Both figures represent month-on-month declines.

Casino revenue was 4.8 per cent lower than April’s $122.4m. Despite the month-on-month decline, in terms of year-over-year comparisons, revenue was up 8.9 per cent. Casino revenue for the first five months of the year was $539.6m, a 27 per cent improvement compared to last year.

Table games revenue surpassed $30m for the first time in 2022, but there was a decline in slots and EGD revenue. The $86.5m generated from those was 6.8 per cent less than in the previous month.

May average revenue per admission was $146.56 compared to $155.92 in May 2021. The state collected $22.7m in taxes. The state has collected more than $82.7m in tax receipts this year, $21.2m more than in the first five months of 2021.

Although the number of active video gaming terminals (VGTs) reached an all-time high of 42,965, net terminal income (NTI) of $231.6m, was 5.3 per cent lower than April’s $243.8m. The state collected $67.1m in taxes from VGT play, while local municipalities claimed the remaining $11.6m in overall taxes generated.

According to data collected from the IGB report, the top revenue generator for the state continues to be Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, generating $46.2m in revenue. It was followed by Grand Victoria Casino, which reported a monthly casino revenue of $13.3m. Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel completed the top three with $11.1m.

The Illinois Gaming Board has not yet released sports betting revenue and tax receipts for May.

