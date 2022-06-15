Focus Gaming News | North America | Casino

Illinois casino revenue slips to $116.6m in May

Casino revenue for May was 4.8 per cent lower than April’s $122.4m.
Casino revenue for May was 4.8 per cent lower than April’s $122.4m.
06/15/22

The Illinois Gaming Board has reported casino revenue of nearly $116.6m for May, down 4.8 per cent from April’s $122.4m.

US.- The Illinois Gaming Board has released its casino revenue report for May. According to the official figures, the eleven casinos in the state generated revenue of nearly $116.6m. Revenue from video gaming terminals reached $231.6m. Both figures represent month-on-month declines.

Casino revenue was 4.8 per cent lower than April’s $122.4m. Despite the month-on-month decline, in terms of year-over-year comparisons, revenue was up 8.9 per cent. Casino revenue for the first five months of the year was $539.6m, a 27 per cent improvement compared to last year.

Table games revenue surpassed $30m for the first time in 2022, but there was a decline in slots and EGD revenue. The $86.5m generated from those was 6.8 per cent less than in the previous month.

May average revenue per admission was $146.56 compared to $155.92 in May 2021. The state collected $22.7m in taxes. The state has collected more than $82.7m in tax receipts this year, $21.2m more than in the first five months of 2021.

Although the number of active video gaming terminals (VGTs) reached an all-time high of 42,965, net terminal income (NTI) of $231.6m, was 5.3 per cent lower than April’s $243.8m. The state collected $67.1m in taxes from VGT play, while local municipalities claimed the remaining $11.6m in overall taxes generated.

According to data collected from the IGB report, the top revenue generator for the state continues to be Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, generating $46.2m in revenue. It was followed by Grand Victoria Casino, which reported a monthly casino revenue of $13.3m. Harrah’s Joliet Casino & Hotel completed the top three with $11.1m. 

The Illinois Gaming Board has not yet released sports betting revenue and tax receipts for May.

See also: Full House American Place casino in Illinois moves forward

In this article:
illinois gaming board

Latest Articles

Latest Casino news from EMEA

Latest Casino news from North America

Latest Casino news from Asia

Latest Casino news from Oceania

Latest Casino news from LatAm & Caribbean