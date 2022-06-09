Illinois sports betting handle hits $839m in April

Online sports wagering accounted for 96 per cent of all bets in April.

The state registered a year-on-year increase of 56 per cent, but the handle was down 13.6 per cent compared to March’s record.

US.- Illinois has released its sports betting numbers for the month of April. Players wagered over $839m, an increase of 56 per cent compared to the same month 2021, but April wagering fell short of the record-breaking $971m handle hit in March.

The state’s year-to-date sports betting handle reached $3.36bn, putting it in the top three states in the US.

The Illinois Gaming Board reported nearly $70.5m in adjusted sports wagering revenues. Despite the drop in handle, revenue climbed 16.2 per cent from March, as the 8.4 per cent win rate was more than two percentage points higher. The state received close to $10.6m in taxes.

Online sports wagering accounted for 96 per cent of all bets in April, with a handle of $810m.

FanDuel generated $287.9m; DraftKings came in second through its Casino Queen East St. Louis licence with $217.7m. Together, FanDuel and DraftKings accounted for over $500m in wagers, 60 per cent of the total handle in Illinois and about 69 per cent of total revenue.

The two sportsbooks paid a combined $7.8m in taxes for the month. Only two other operators passed the $1m threshold.

Basketball bets led the market with $291.6m in straight wagers. Aside from parlay betting, baseball was the next most popular bet, with $135.5m in wagers. Players wagered 64.8m on tennis and $39.9m on hockey.

