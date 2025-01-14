iGP appoints Jovana Popovic Canaki as CEO

She becomes one of a handful of female CEOs of a B2B iGaming business.

Press release.- iGP has announced that Jovana Popovic Canaki will take up the role of CEO. Jovana joined iGP in June 2024 as Deputy CEO and has quickly established the platform and aggregator business as a rising star in the industry.

This promotion comes after a strategic rethink and realignment for the iconic platform business. Most notably, Canaki dropped iGP’s White Label solution from its portfolio, refocusing the iGP business toward being purely B2B. In a career spanning seventeen years, Canaki has enjoyed successful tenures at the likes of Bragg and Aspire Global, where she maximized partnerships and oversaw several high-profile product launches. Her promotion to CEO means that Canaki is one of a handful of female CEOs of a B2B iGaming business.

Jovana Popovic Canaki, CEO at iGP, said: “I am honoured to be named CEO of iGP, and thank Giovanni for this opportunity. I’ve spent my time here getting to know and understand our operators’ needs and believe that iGP is the business to lead and solve their problems.”

Then, she added: “We have an extremely exciting product roadmap for 2025. We’re launching our new retail and omnichannel solution at ICE, enhancing our crypto tools after launching in 2024, and on top of this, growing momentum with new operators joining across our platform and aggregator solutions.”

Giovanni Paticchio, Chairman of iGP, commented: “Jovana has spent considerable time at the start of her tenure deeply engaging with our business and used that time to create a vision for iGP that is truly inspiring.”

He also stated: “I can confidently hand over the reins to iGP, knowing it is in great hands with Jovana leading and implementing the strategies that will take our company to the next level and solve the growth-restricting issues so many operators face.”