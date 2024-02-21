Wyoming legislators won’t consider online casino bill

Representatives rejected a call to consider online casino.

US.- Wyoming will not consider the legalisation of online casinos during the current legislative session. In a House vote, representatives rejected taking up igaming legislation 25-36-1. It required at least 42 votes in favour to advance.

Sponsored by representatives Jon Conrad, Robert Davis and others, House Bill 120 would have allowed the state’s Gaming Commission to issue up to five interactive gaming operator permits.

Ahead of the vote, Davis said: “This bill does several important things. It begins to eradicate the illegal iGaming market right here in Wyoming. That activity is taking place without any protections for our citizens who are playing these games. … If we can install the guardrails to do this, it will roll out just like our sports wagering has.”

Under the new proposed legislation, operators would have been required to pay an initial $100,000 fee for a permit.