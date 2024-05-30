Fanatics Sportsbook launches in Wyoming

The sports betting company is available in twenty-one US states.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, a subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has launched the Fanatics Sportsbook in Wyoming. The sportsbook is now available in twenty-one US states on iOS and Android.

The company recently launched in New Jersey. In April, Fanatics Betting and Gaming closed its acquisition of the US businesses of PointsBet in the final state, Illinois, having begun acquisitions in August 2023.

Wyoming sports betting handle reaches $15.5m in February

Wyoming’s sports betting handle was $15.5m in February, down 23.49 per cent from January. Revenue was $1.9m, down 26.89 per cent compared to January. DraftKings reported a $8.9m handle and $1.06m in revenue, FanDuel $3.2m and $418,685 and BetMGM $2.6m and $396.425. Caesars Sportsbook registered $711.000 and $69.853.