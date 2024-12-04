Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.28m in October

Revenue decreased by 2.19 per cent year-over-year

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28m in revenue in October, down 2.19 per cent from October 2023. The state collected $79.6m in fees based upon taxable revenue, a 4.24 per cent decrease.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $692m, down 3.12 per cent year-over-year. Clark County, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, down 2.15 per cent. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, reported $91.2m, down 4.87 per cent. Elko County posted $31.7m, down 6.4 per cent.

The Nevada Gaming Commission is to decide in December whether to allow wagering accounts to be used for non-gambling purchases at casinos, such as meals, retail items, and other expenses. Currently, accounts are limited to gambling transactions, but operators and the Nevada Gaming Control Board have recommended the change as a step toward modernising the state’s gaming regulations.