Nevada considers use of wagering accounts for non-gambling purchases

US.- The Nevada Gaming Commission is to decide in December whether to allow wagering accounts to be used for non-gambling purchases at casinos, such as meals, retail items and other expenses. Currently, accounts are limited to gambling transactions, but operators and the Nevada Gaming Control Board have recommended the change as a step toward modernising the state’s gaming regulations.

The proposed expansion would only apply to casino resorts within Nevada. The Gaming Control Board’s chairman Kirk Hendrick has said that there are concerns about money laundering but that the move would align with the trend towards cashless transactions. There are technical issues to resolve, particularly regarding how funds in Nevada wagering accounts could be used outside of the state. The Gaming Control Board said that while the funds could be accessed from other jurisdictions, their use would remain subject to state and federal laws.