Idaho Lottery increases sales with new scratch-off series

The Idaho Lottery’s new games feature Pollard Banknote’s Scratch FXtra.

US.- The Idaho Lottery has reported an increase in sales since launching a new scratch-off series that features Pollard Banknote’s Scratch FXtra. In the first five-week run, sales from the four new four scratch-off games were 72 per cent higher than the average five-week sale of previously released lottery products.

The new scratch-offs – $5 Jack of Clubs, $10 Queen of Hearts, $20 King of Diamonds, and $30 Ace of Spades – use holographic images.

Idaho Lottery director Jeff Anderson said: “This Scratch FXtra family of games is a clear winner for us. This unique concept in design and execution exemplifies our collaborative partnership with Pollard Banknote. These creative and innovative new games provide Idahoans with engaging and responsible entertainment which ultimately provides for our Do Good initiatives that benefit all of Idaho.”

Pollard Banknote director of sales and marketing Krista Stepa-Ammeter added: “The Idaho Lottery has always championed innovation. We are delighted the Lottery acted on our recommendation to incorporate Scratch FXtra into its latest family of games.

“Coupled with a bold, colorful design, these card-themed tickets capitalize on the upswing in casino-style scratch games in recent years, while helping the Lottery break new ground with a first-in-class offering.”

In December, Pollard Banknote Limited announced that it had been awarded a mobile convenience app development services contract from the Minnesota Lottery to develop a mobile lottery app.

Michigan Lottery and Pollard Banknote launch omnichannel Pac-Man programme

In June, Michigan Lottery and Pollard Banknote partnered to launch a new omnichannel Pac-Man programme. For the first time, Michigan Lottery includes an instant ticket, pull-tab ticket, and online instant game, all of which feature the iconic yellow, pellet-eating character.

The $2 instant ticket, $1 pull-tab game, and online instant game were printed or produced by Pollard Banknote. A $30,000 prize is available on the instant ticket if Pac-Man progresses from start to finish or if the player finds a cherry. Players can also win on the pull-tab ticket and online instant game by matching three consecutive symbols in a horizontal row.