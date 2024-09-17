Alina Mihaela Popa, COO at ICONIC21, shares her perspective on Beter’s Live rebranding, now known as ICONIC21, what drove this change, what the new identity entails, and what users can expect.

Exclusive Interview.- In an exclusive interview with Focus Gaming News, Alina Mihaela Popa, COO at ICONIC21, offers insights into the rebranding of Beter Live, which is now ICONIC21, the reasons behind this change, the nature of the new identity, and what clients can anticipate as it moves forward.

The company rebranded to ICONIC21. What are the reasons behind this great change?

The reason for ICONIC21’s rebrand is rooted in our journey towards independence and a desire to stand out as a unique entity in the industry. After separating from Beter, this rebrand marks a new chapter where we can fully embrace our vision and push boundaries in ways we haven’t before.

I’m thrilled to be part of this transformation. It’s an exciting time, and I truly feel like I belong here—the team has come together seamlessly, and the energy is incredible. I believe we’re in the most iconic phase of growth yet, and I’m excited to see where we take this next.

These decisions are not made in a short time and require a long time for analysis and planning. How long have you been thinking about carrying out this idea, and why did you opt for ICONIC21 as your new identity?

I believe this decision had been on everyone’s mind for some time—it was a strategic move that naturally aligned with the vision of the C-suite, the founders, and our investors. BETER Group has been fantastic, and the previous leadership’s success with BETER Live is truly commendable. However, our product has evolved beyond that. We’re growing at a pace that simply couldn’t be contained any longer, and expansion has become inevitable.

It’s been a steady transformation over the years, and we’ve now reached a point where we knew this was the only logical step forward. It felt like the right move at exactly the right time.

What would be the aspects that stand out about this new identity? What contributions can becoming ICONIC21 make to the work you are already doing?

What makes ICONIC21’s new identity stand out is how bold and memorable it is. It captures the essence of who we are—confident, innovative, and ready to make an impact. This rebrand isn’t just a change in name; it’s about showcasing the way we work and the value we bring.

Becoming ICONIC21 gives us the independence to pursue our own vision and open new doors. We now have the freedom to go after the opportunities that align with our strengths and approach clients in the way we know works best. It allows us to be more agile, focus on innovation, and take our business in the direction we’ve always envisioned. This is our chance to push boundaries and create something truly unforgettable.

What do you estimate will be the reception of the rebranding by users?

We’ve already seen some great reactions so far, and we’re confident that ICONIC21 will steadily become a go-to name in B2B live casino. We know that rebranding takes time and isn’t always easy, but the positive feedback we’ve received, along with the press coverage and follow-up questions, tells us we’re on the right track and something about our message is clicking. We’re going to invest more in marketing and try new approaches to really grow the brand. That’s when we’ll be able to get our message out there even stronger and see how people truly respond.

Can we expect any notable announcements to be made in conjunction with this rebranding?

We recently announced some big changes in our C-suite, with Anna Vikmane stepping down as CEO to refocus her career on M&As. With that shift, our leadership team is taking a new direction, and we’re planning to expand even further.

On top of that, we’ve got a lot of exciting product releases in the pipeline. While we’ve been focused on the rebrand, there’s plenty coming on the product side that we can’t wait to share. You’ll hear all about it at SBC Summit Lisbon and beyond. Stay tuned and follow along—we’ve got some exciting things ahead!

What are the plans once the rebranding is completed? Will there be any special marketing campaign after the announcement?

We’ve got plenty of activities planned for our marketing, and we’re taking a deliberate approach to get it right. We want to make the most of industry events, niche media, and targeted channels. With that said, we’re expanding our team to build a solid marketing strategy for 2025 that will focus on building brand awareness and generating meaningful leads by reaching the right audience through the most effective means.

I believe in the power of doing things thoughtfully and intentionally. This approach will not only reflect our commitment but will also set us up for success. We’re looking forward to the journey and the outcomes it will bring. Hopefully, you are just as excited as we are.