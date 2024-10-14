Edvardas Sadovskis, ICONIC21: “We aim to enhance our ability to serve our clients and their players better than ever before”

Edvardas Sadovskis, CPO at ICONIC21, gives details about the company’s rebranding while revealing what the plans for the future are and what Crash Live, a game that promises to push boundaries, is all about.

Can you tell us more about the decision to separate BETER Live from BETER and rebrand to ICONIC21?

The decision to separate BETER Live from BETER and rebrand to ICONIC21 was a strategic move driven by the desire to focus more sharply on our own vision and objectives as an independent entity.

With ICONIC21, we have the flexibility to double down on what we do best—delivering highly customisable, innovative live gaming experiences. The rebranding represents more than just a name change. It’s a symbol of a new chapter where we can fully leverage our talented team to drive growth, bring more unique content to the market, and create a more personalised service for our clients. This separation is about enhancing our ability to serve our clients and their players better than ever before.

How will ICONIC21 set the standard for live content? Where do you see the greatest room for innovation and differentiation?

We will set the standard for igaming content through innovation, personalisation, and high-quality, engaging experiences. While perfecting classic casino games, we’re now diversifying our portfolio to keep clients ahead of the curve.

We see great opportunities in introducing never-seen-before formats, enhancing player engagement, and expanding into the RNG segment as well. Our aim is to reinvent traditional gaming with fresh concepts and interactive elements, while also providing operators with robust promotional tools for targeted campaigns.

Can you share any insight into how you will continue to diversify your offering? Any new products and games in the works?

Our latest releases, Grand Bonus Baccarat, featuring a market-first private progressive bonus, and The Kickoff, a dice game with dynamic multipliers on correct scores, showcase this focus. We’re also excited to launch Crash Live, a game designed to push boundaries with interactive gameplay and leaderboards. Our clients are eagerly awaiting its release, as it promises to offer a fresh and engaging experience that stands out in the market.

Where did the inspiration for Crash Live come from?

The inspiration for Crash Live came from the growing popularity of fast-paced, high-adrenaline games that combine simplicity with intense player engagement. We saw a rising demand for games that offer quick, thrilling rounds while also allowing players to interact in real-time. Our goal was to create a live game that takes this excitement to the next level by blending the unpredictability of “crash” mechanics with the immersive atmosphere of a live studio.

What makes the game different from other live crash titles in the market?

Crash Live stands out because it brings forth the innovation that the audiences have been craving – a crash game that features live presenters interacting with players. This creates a unique blend of fast-paced gameplay and live engagement. We drew inspiration from social dynamics in gaming, where players not only enjoy the action but also the sense of community. That’s why Crash Live includes real-time player interaction through chat, live presenters announcing winners, a leaderboard for top players, and highlights of the biggest multipliers won. This creates a game that’s not only exciting on an individual level but also fosters a shared experience among players, setting it apart from other crash titles. We’ll reveal more details and this game’s performance soon.