EGT’s “Bell Link 2” made its debut in Germany as a special wide-area installation

Press release.- EGT‘s “Bell Link 2” linked-progressive multigame made its German debut in all four sites of the Casino SH Group. The latest edition of the bestseller “Bell Link” series went live on October 1, 2024, as a very special wide-area linked-progressive edition, called the “Schleswig-Holstein Jackpot”.

A total of 16 premium G 50 J2 St cabinets located in Casino Schenefeld, Casino Kiel, Casino Lübeck and Casino Flensburg, are offering a first-ever globally-linked GRAND level progressive jackpot with a guaranteed starting value of EUR 100.000,00, which can be won in any casino, at any time and with any bet.

Additionally, the concept offers a locally-linked MAJOR level progressive jackpot and two bonus prizes in each individual casino, which also can be won at any time and any bet.

Emilia Tomachinska, managing director of the E-Systems GmbH, EGT’s distributor in the German-speaking regions of Europe, commented: “I am very proud that Casino SH once again trusted us and we were able to launch this captivating product, which will hopefully be a great addition to their gaming floors. After 13 years, in which several EGT products have been constantly demonstrating a rock-solid performance, the time was finally right for a very special product like the “Schleswig-Holstein Jackpot”. I believe that this installation will further strengthen our fruitful partnership and I hope that it will open the door for even more interesting and high-potential collaborations like this in the future.”

Rainer Schepull, CEO of the Casino SH Group, shared: “We are very glad to have realized this idea together with our long-term partners E-Systems and EGT. Our cooperation with them has always been on the highest level, and with this project – from start to finish – they both proved their professionalism once again. The new ‘Schleswig-Holstein Jackpot’ immediately caught the attention of our visitors and now we can’t wait for our first 6-digits GRAND JACKPOT WINNER! We all here at the Casino SH Group are very excited to find out when in which casino location and who will hit it!”