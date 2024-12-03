EGT obtains World Lottery Association Security Control Standard: 2020 Level 2 Certification

The main subject of the certification is EGT’s VLT solutions.

Press release.- EGT has announced that it is already a member of the World Lottery Association (WLA), having successfully attained certification under its security standard WLA Security Control Standard: 2020 (WLA-SCS:2020) Level 2. This standard defines the requirements for information and operational security, as well as ensuring the integrity of the activities in the lottery and sports betting industries.

The main subject of the certification is EGT’s VLT solutions. To receive this designation, the company completed a two-stage process. First, it covered the requirements of the international standard for information security management systems ISO/IEC 27001 at the end of 2023. After that, it met additional lottery-focused security requirements set by WLA.

Vladimir Dokov, CEO of EGT, commented: “This achievement recognises EGT’s commitment to sustainable development. It reaffirms our position as a leader in information security and underscores our ongoing dedication to creating products that meet the criteria of international accrediting institutions.”

EGT secures four accolades at BEGE Awards 2024

EGT received accolades in the categories “Slot Machine of the Year,” “Jackpot System of the Year,” and “Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year” of the BEGE Awards 2024 which were held on November 27.

During the ceremony, EGT’s CEO Vladimir Dokov was also awarded “CEO of the Year”. The company stated this distinction highlights Dokov’s strategic vision, which has positioned the company as one of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of gaming equipment on a global level.

“It is a great honour for me to receive this award for the second year in a row,” said Dokov. “This is eloquent testimony that with motivation, devotion and the support of a team of talented and ambitious professionals any challenge is surmountable and any goal is achievable.”