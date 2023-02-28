IAGR opens Annual Regulatory Awards program

IAGR will announce the award winners during the IAGR2023 conference in Gaborone, Botswana in October.

Press release.- The International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) is proud to announce the opening of the third annual International Regulatory Awards. The awards program recognises organisations for their outstanding contributions to the advancement of gaming regulation worldwide.

An international judging panel will select winners from the following three categories:

Regulatory excellence – recognising excellence in gaming policy and regulation

– recognising excellence in gaming policy and regulation Regulatory innovation – recognising a new or innovative policy or regulatory approach

– recognising a new or innovative policy or regulatory approach Best regulatory campaign – recognising the most creative, compelling, and impactful responsible gambling/safer gambling communication campaign

Dr Jason Lane, President of IAGR, commented on the importance of the awards program, saying, “The IAGR International Awards Program is an opportunity for us to celebrate the outstanding achievements of our members.

“These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of those who are committed to advancing the integrity and effectiveness of gaming regulation worldwide.

“I encourage IAGR members to reflect on their work over the past year and nominate their best efforts for an award.”

IAGR will announce the award winners during the IAGR2023 conference in Gaborone, Botswana in October.

Last year’s awards were won by The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (Canada), the National Indian Gaming Commission (United States of America) and the Office of Responsible Gambling (New South Wales, Australia).

IAGR encourages all jurisdictions to get involved and use this opportunity to celebrate public policy and regulatory achievement. Nominations close on 30 August 2023.