IAGR2023, on its way to Botswana

More information on dates and the conference theme will be announced soon

Press release.- International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) ’s annual conference wrapped up in Melbourne last week with around 250 regulators, industry stakeholders and thought leaders in attendance.

“In my opinion, IAGR2022 was our best conference yet, with an outstanding program of speakers presenting a wide range of insights, research and innovative practices to attendees,” says Jason Lane, IAGR president and CEO of the Jersey Gambling Commission.

“But now we’re turning our attention to 2023 and I’m delighted to announce we will hold the conference in Gaborone, Botswana.”

In the meantime, anyone who was unable to travel to Melbourne for last week’s conference can still access the content via a digital ticket. The digital ticket provides access to recordings of each session.

The conference featured around 40 speakers and panellists including:

Andrew Rhodes, CEO, Gambling Commission United Kingdom

Professor Sally Gainsbury, Director, Gambling Treatment and Research Clinic, Brain and Mind Centre, University of Sydney

Fran Thorn, Chair, Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission

Tom Mungham, CEO and Registrar, Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario

Philip Crawford, Chairperson, NSW Independent Liquor & Gaming Authority

Anders Dorph, Director, Danish Gambling Authority

Tracy Schrans, Principal and President, Focal Research Consultants

Digital tickets are US$495 for IAGR members and US$695 for non-members and are available to purchase.

IAGR was proud to hold this year’s conference in partnership with the event host, the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission.

