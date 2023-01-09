IAGR calls for speakers for upcoming Botswana conference

IAGR2023, on its way to Botswana.

“IAGR2023: Bringing Ideas Together” will be held in Botswana, October 16-19, 2023.

Press release.- The International Association of Gaming Regulators (IAGR) is looking for speakers to share their ideas, work, research and expertise at the eagerly anticipated annual conference in Botswana.

Speaker submissions are open until 28 February 2023.

IAGR2023: Bringing Ideas Together will be held in Gaborone, Botswana, from 16 to 19 October 2023. The conference will be a live, in-person event, with international gambling regulatory stakeholders, government officials and speakers coming together from across the globe.

Hosted by the Botswana Gambling Authority, the conference comes hot on the heels of IAGR’s hugely successful ‘back in person’ conference in Melbourne last year.

“Melbourne saw the most diverse range of speakers and topics at an IAGR conference yet, with over 250 delegates listening, debating and learning from each other. We want to deliver the same and more for IAGR2023 in Botswana,” said IAGR President Dr Jason Lane.

“Global trends of progress and struggle have dominated 2022 – this is as true for the regulated businesses in our sector as it is for the consumers we aim to protect.

“IAGR2023 will look through the prism of our full range of interests to see how they can help point us to a more front-foot regulatory future,” said Dr Lane.

Mr. Emolemo Peter Kesitilwe, CEO (Acting) of Botswana Gambling Authority said, “My colleagues and I are honoured IAGR has chosen Botswana to host this year’s conference. We look forward to welcoming regulatory peers to our beautiful country.

“The conference creates a formidable forum to share regulatory best practices, identify future challenges and opportunities and discuss the latest research and trends. It’s an ideal opportunity to build on our combined efforts to ensure effective gambling regulation worldwide.”

IAGR consists of representatives from gaming regulatory organizations throughout the world. IAGR’s mission is to advance the effectiveness and efficiency of gaming regulation.