High 5 Games launches in West Virginia with Caesars Digital

The state is the fifth market where High 5 Games and Caesars Digital have partnered.

US.- High 5 Games has announced its entry into West Virginia’s igaming market through a launch on Caesars Digital igaming platforms. It’s the fifth market where High 5 Games and Caesars Digital have partnered following Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Ontario.

Anthony Singer, CEO of High 5 Games, said: “We’ve seen positive outcomes from our partnership with Caesars Digital, a prominent operator in the U.S. market, so we look forward to expanding into West Virginia. With our enhanced focus on Power Bet and continuously evolving portfolio, we’re committed to providing unique experiences to the players in West Virginia.”

Matthew Sunderland, senior vice president and chief iGaming officer at Caesars Digital, added: “High 5 Games has brought exceptional content to our online casino players in multiple jurisdictions. This expansion to West Virginia will further elevate our portfolio in that market with a new selection of games that should entertain our players.”

West Virginia online casino revenue reaches $19.6m in April

West Virginia online casinos generated $19.6m in revenue in April, according to the West Virginia Lottery’s latest report. That’s down 5 per cent from March’s $20.68m and up 34 per cent from April 2023.

Mountaineer, partnered with BetRivers and Caesars, led with $3.1m in revenue. Mardi Gras and its partners WynnBet and Betly reported $736,849, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town with DraftKings Casino, PointsBet and Barstool $7.8m and The Greenbrier with BetMGM, FanDuel and Golden Nugget $7.8m.