West Virginia online casino revenue reaches $19.6m in April

Revenue was up 34 per cent from April 2023.

US.- West Virginia online casinos generated $19.6m in revenue in April, according to the West Virginia Lottery’s latest report. That’s down 5 per cent from March’s $20.68m and up 34 per cent from April 2023.

Mountaineer, partnered with BetRivers and Caesars, led with $3.1m in revenue. Mardi Gras and its partners WynnBet and Betly reported $736,849, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town with DraftKings Casino, PointsBet and Barstool $7.8m and The Greenbrier with BetMGM, FanDuel and Golden Nugget $7.8m.

In March, the mobile games provider Hacksaw Gaming launched in West Virginia with BetMGM partnership. Meanwhile, Supremeland Gaming announced approval for an interim supplier licence in the state. It’s the company’s third approval following Pennsylvania and New Jersey.