Hasmik Gevorgyan, Relum: “This year our Aggregator represents 240+ game providers which is a +40 per cent YoY growth”

Hasmik Gevorgyan, head of product and integrations at Relum, recounts the achievements in 2023 and sheds light on the pivotal role her team plays within the organization.

What is the key role of you and your team within Relum?

I lead a team of product owners and integration managers within the Relum business. As part of product development direction, our core focus is to listen, learn and evaluate the partners’ requirements and drive efficiencies to existing processes and to ensure that every new feature released has a clear purpose and statement of needs and benefits.

As part of the integration’s direction, our core focus is to enhance the game portfolio of Relum Aggregator, as well as accompany our partners to integrate our seamless API.

Casino Aggregator’s have looks of player data, how does Relum help navigate this for partners?

We live in a data-driven world, and perhaps sometimes data overload can cause indecision.

Casino operators generate millions of transactional records daily and therefore Relum’s goal is to structure the data and provide partners with easy access to analyse, interpret and act on the data presented.

We therefore introduced our latest feature called Insights. Insights, provides access to the metadata, in a conversational way of data analysis based on questions that often spark curiosity.

The data logic and hierarchy are the following: based on the experience with working with our Partners we have identified the number of key questions that partners are facing on a regular basis and automated in an easy way.

The partner can quickly get answers just by prompting those questions. The information is generated with rich text and visuals that the user can save in their Dashboard and more easily access to required data.

The output is faster, more streamlined, and formalised so that it can be interpreted in order to make more informed decisions.

What new marketing tools have you introduced?

Today’s online casino players have grown up with social media, and therefore social interactions and conversations, are part of their expected user experience.

We have launched our new Gamification Tool, which is based on the current Tournament promo tool. The gamification tools provide the ability to create ‘marathon’ types of tournament play, promo allows to navigate the user through different mechanics, content, rules, and dates, giving an opportunity to win prizes based on their activity.

Marathon-type-tournament will help our partners to increase player lifetime value through running high-engaging promo campaigns.

What are some of your highlights of last year?

We are proud of our achievements. The team continued working on Relum aggregator’s engine offering to continuously increase the content offering for our partners. This year our Aggregator represents 240+ game providers which is a +40 per cent YoY growth.

Additionally, we have shortened new partner onboarding times by simplifying our seamless API integration. The introduction of flexible promotional tools by our product team, coupled with enhanced ease-of-use, has facilitated our partners’ day-to-day operations, leading to improved player engagement and the identification of revenue growth opportunities.