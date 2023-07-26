Relum integrates Caleta Gaming

Relum announced a further partnership with the Brazilian game provider.

Press release.- Relum, the casino engine provider redefining the vision of optimal igaming casino content aggregation and product marketing solutions, announced a further partnership with Caleta Gaming, the Brazilian game provider.

Under the partnership Caleta Gaming which has developed over 150 games since its foundation, 110+ of which are proprietary, shall be integrated and available within the Relum aggregation solution.

Relum offers 14,000 games in an expansive catalogue from over 180 industry-leading providers and advanced engagement tools for player marketing retention and revenue optimisation. The platform also provides promotional tools to stay in line with the fast-moving player, market trends, and growing demand from players seeking more profound personalised experiences.

Emil Hakobian, the CEO of Relum, said: “Relum’s brand mission as a business is always to deliver best-in-class digital gaming content experience for our customers. The partnership with Caleta, who has produced some of the finest engaging and exciting games for the growing Latin America market, ensures that Relum provides our partners, via a single API, access to this market-leading content for revenue growth. ”

Fabiola Jaeger co-founder and CEO of Caleta Gaming, commented: “We are always looking for commercial, marketing, and distribution partnerships to deliver something new and unique to players. We are passionate about creating innovative ways to reimagine classic games, like Fruitverse, that offer a new experience to players. Therefore, we are delighted to partner with Relum, who, as a progressive casino aggregation and promotions content solutions provider, can allow our games content and access to a large and growing audience.”

