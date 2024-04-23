Harrah’s Nebraska to open permanent facility on May 13

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has greenlighted the opening.

US.- Harrah’s Nebraska, Caesars Entertainment’s permanent location in Columbus, is to open its doors on May 13 after receiving approval from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission. The temporary facility opened its doors last June.

The permanent 28,000-square-foot casino features more than 500 slot machines and 14 table games, along with a sportsbook that seats 78 people and has nine kiosks and a racetrack.

Harrah’s Nebraska in Columbus will be the first permanent casino in the state. Voters approved commercial casinos in 2020. There are other temporary facilities: Grand Island Casino Resort in Grand Island, WarHorse Casino in Lincoln and WarHorse sportsbook in Omaha.

See also: Nebraska’s racetrack casinos generate $10m in revenue in March

Grand Island’s permanent venue will have a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games plus a sportsbook. It’s expected to open in 2025. The permanent WarHorse Casino in southwest Lincoln will include a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing. The construction of WarHorse Casino Omaha is underway at Horsemen’s Park, and the company expects work to be completed in June or July 2024.