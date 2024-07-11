Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino holds topping-out ceremony

Caesars has held a topping-out ceremony for its new 12-story hotel tower at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River in North Carolina.

US.- Caesars Entertainment has held a topping-out ceremony for its new 12-story hotel tower at Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino in North Carolina as part of its $275m expansion plans. The resort opened the first phase of its expansion with a new casino floor in May.

The second phase of the expansion project will see 296 new hotel rooms, an indoor pool and fitness center, a 12,000 square-feet rooftop restaurant featuring a 12-seat bar and wine cellar, and a 9,600 square feet spa featuring six treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge and salon.

Lumpy Lambert, Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River general manager, said: “It’s exciting to see how far we’ve come during this expansion project since breaking ground in 2022. We are particularly grateful to our stakeholders, partners and construction teams for their continued efforts and support. They are the backbone of this project and have played a significant role in us reaching this milestone.”

The new 25,000-square-foot casino floor includes a new poker room, 300 more slot machines, eight additional table games, and a central casino bar with 22 seats.

North Carolina’s temporary Catawba Two Kings Casino adds live table games

The Catawba Two Kings Casino launched its first live table games as part of the third expansion of the temporary gaming facility in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. It’s offering craps, roulette, mini-baccarat, blackjack, Mississippi stud poker, and three-card poker.

The casino added 64 slot machines earlier this month. Work on upgrading the temporary casino began in February 2024 using prefabricated modular structures.