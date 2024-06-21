North Carolina’s temporary Catawba Two Kings Casino adds live table games

12 live table games have begun operating on the casino’s gaming floor.

US.- The Catawba Two Kings Casino has launched its first live table games as part of the third expansion of the temporary gaming facility in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. It’s offering craps, roulette, mini-baccarat, blackjack, Mississippi stud poker, and three-card poker.

The casino added 64 slot machines earlier this month. Work on upgrading the temporary casino began in February 2024 using prefabricated modular structures.

Catawba Nation Chief Brian Harris said: “While we are thrilled that construction is underway on our major casino resort, we are continuing to invest in our current gaming facility to broaden its appeal to residents and visitors to the greater Charlotte area and South Carolina. We anticipate the live table games will be very popular and give people who have not been to the casino a great reason to visit.”

The Catawba Nation has held a ceremonial groundbreaking to mark the beginning of construction on its permanent casino resort at the Kings Mountain site. The first phase of the permanent casino, which will replace the temporary facility, is anticipated to open in early 2026.