Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River unveils casino floor expansion

US.- Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River in North Carolina has opened its casino floor expansion, part of its $275m expansion project. Spanning 25,000 square-feet, the extended casino floor includes a new poker room, 300 more slot machines, eight additional table games and a central casino bar with 22 seats.

Lumpy Lambert, general manager of Harrah’s Cherokee Valley River Casino & Hotel, said: “We are ecstatic to reach this milestone in our expansion process and unveil the expanded gaming floor, which represents the culmination of months of hard work and dedication both from our internal team members and general contractor, Robins & Morton. Every detail of the casino floor expansion was selected to ensure memorable experiences and we are confident that our new amenities and offerings will exceed our guests’ expectations.”

The renovation project at the venue in Murphy also includes a new hotel tower and a 1,700-space parking deck. The new hotel tower will have 296 rooms, an indoor pool, a fitness centre, a 9,600-square-foot spa and salon and a rooftop restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating. It’s expected to open in late 2024.