Hard Rock partners with security company Evolv Technology

The company will install Evolv’s touchless security screening technology at venues in Florida.

US.- Hard Rock International (HRI) has brought in security screening and weapons detection company Evolv Technology to implement touchless security screening technology at its venues in Hollywood and Tampa in Florida.

Hard Rock said it hoped to “boost safety and streamline the flow of foot traffic to its entertainment events,” improving crowd management with the aim for zero wait time for guests. The new technology will replace the venues’ metal detectors with a touchless system that will need fewer staff, allowing security employees to be reassigned to attend to guests’ needs.

Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming president of entertainment Keith Sheldon said: “We are thrilled to be able to offer a better experience for our valued guests by eliminating long lines and the need to empty pockets and bags. With safety and guest experience being our top priorities, Evolv has allowed us to screen large numbers of people in a much more efficient and effective manner.”

Evolv Technology CEO Peter George commented: “We are pleased to partner with Hard Rock to help elevate their guest experience while creating a more productive security process. We’re honored to be part of the Hard Rock’s efforts to leverage the latest in security technology without inconveniencing the customer, but actually enhancing their experience.”

In May, Hard Rock International announced it became Oracle Red Bull Racing’s official team and viewing partner ahead of the arrival of Formula One in Florida for the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.