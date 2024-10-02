Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon to inaugurate in 2025

The company has held a topping off ceremony in Kern County, California.

US.- A topping-off ceremony has been held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon site, in Kern County, California. The venue is scheduled to open in late 2025.

The 700,000 square feet resort will offer 150,000 square feet of gaming space, featuring 3,000 slots, 48 table games, and video poker. Multiple dining options, including a Hard Rock Cafe and fine dining restaurant Council Oak Steaks and Seafood, and a Rock Shop will be included on phase one.

In the second stage, the firm will construct a 400-room hotel, dining options, pool, spa, cigar lounge and 2800 seat Hard Rock Live event venue. Hard Rock’s signature memorabilia will be on display throughout the property.

The project is expected to create approximately 2,000 construction-specific jobs and will be managed by the Penta Building Group, a southern California Company. Once both phases are completed, the project is expected to create approximately 5,000 direct and indirect jobs.

In a symbolic ceremony, construction team members hoisted the final steel beam and secured it to the top of the structure. The company stated that the long-standing custom, attributed to the ancient Scandinavian ritual of placing a tree on the top of a newly completed building, celebrates the construction efforts and crews that are involved with the project.

Hard Rock International and the Tejon Indian Tribe celebrated the groundbreaking of Hard Rock Tejon in December 2023. Hard Rock representatives, Tejon Indian Tribe leadership and general membership plus statewide and local community leaders were present.

Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, said: “Today marks a significant milestone as we place the final beam atop the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon. This property represents our continued commitment to delivering world-class entertainment and hospitality while fostering a strong partnership with the Tejon Indian Tribe. We are excited about the economic opportunities this project will bring and look forward to the lasting positive impact it will have on the region for years to come.”

Octavio Escobedo III, chairman of the Tejon Tribe, added: “The Topping Off Ceremony represents the completion of a building’s structure, but it also symbolizes much more—it signifies the strength of teamwork, the foundation of future growth, and the community impact this project will have. We look forward to the Grand Opening in 2025. I also want to thank all the hard-working team members on the construction side who have made our project a success and for your efforts in building a world class project in Kern County.”

Recently, the Hard Rock Casino Rockford opened to the public. The $300m 175,000-square-foot facility is located near the I-90 State Street exit in Rockford, Illinois, and replaces the temporary site that opened in November 2021.

The casino features nearly 1,300 slot machines and 50 live table games, including poker, as well as a sportsbook. It also has a 1,600-seat Hard Rock Live entertainment venue, which is expected to host a variety of performances, and seven dining establishments, ranging from casual to upscale. The venue is decorated with music memorabilia and has a Rock Shop for merchandise.