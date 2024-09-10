Hard Rock Bet becomes Jacksonville Jaguars’ official sportsbook

The NFL 2024 season will be the first with legal sports betting in Florida.

US.- Hard Rock Digital and Jacksonville Jaguars have partnered to make Hard Rock Bet the football team’s official sportsbook for what will be the first NFL season with legal sports betting in Florida. Hard Rock Bet is Florida’s only legal sportsbook.

The partnership includes co-marketing elements with marquee signage, digital, CRM, and social campaigns throughout the season. Hard Rock Games will also offer free-to-play games on the team’s Jaguars app.

Scott Massey, Jaguars senior vice president of corporate partnerships, said: “We’re always looking for innovative ways to provide Jaguars fans with unique opportunities and entertaining experiences. Through our partnership with Hard Rock Bet, Jags fans will have access to a best-in-class sportsbook app, free-to-play casino games, and chances to make ‘money-can’t-buy’ memories.”

Nick Menas, Hard Rock Digital’s managing director of corporate strategy, said: “Hard Rock Bet is thrilled to Roll with the Jaguars and engage fans in DUUUVAL and beyond with our top-rated app. We’re proud to be the sportsbook for every kind of player and look forward to enhancing game days by bringing Jags fans closer to the action than ever before.”

Florida Gaming Control Commission reports 5.9% drop in slot revenues for July

The Florida Gaming Control Commission reported slot revenues of $53,970 for July, down 5.9 per cent year-on-year. Bettors spent $789,612 and machines paid out $722,605. This resulted in a hold rate of about 6.8 per cent, compared to 7.2 per cent in July 2023. The average daily revenue per slot machine was $252, down from $272.