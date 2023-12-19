Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon breaks ground in California

Hard Rock International and the Tejon Indian Tribe have held a groundbreaking ceremony.

US.- Hard Rock International and the Tejon Indian Tribe have celebrated the groundbreaking of Hard Rock Tejon, in Kern County, California. Hard Rock representatives, Tejon Indian Tribe leadership and general membership plus statewide and local community leaders were present.

The project is expected to create 2,000 construction-specific jobs. It will be managed by Penta Building Group, a southern California company. Once both phases are completed, the project is expected to create approximately 5,000 direct and indirect jobs, both full-time and part-time.

The $600m venue will include a 166,500-square-foot gaming floor, a 400-room, 11-storey hotel, convention space, an event centre and a restaurant. In 2022, the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs agreed to place 320 acres of land near the junction of Highway 99 and 166 into Federal Trust to allow the state to enter into a Class III gaming compact with the Tejon Tribe and its partner Hard Rock International to move forward.

Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International, said: “Hard Rock is proud to partner with the Tejon Indian Tribe on creating a world-class entertainment destination. The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon property will be another incredible offering in our West Coast portfolio and we are committed to supporting the local community and creating a lasting positive economic impact for the State of California.”

Octavio Escobedo, III chair of the Tejon Indian Tribe, commented: “This is an exciting day for the state of California, Kern County and the Tejon Indian Tribe. This groundbreaking is a symbolic ceremony for the Tribe, which was landless for more than 150 years, and has been a priority for us since we were reaffirmed as a federally recognized Indian tribe. From the start of our relationship with the United States government in 1851, our Tribe has fought for a homeland for our people.

“Today we are one major step closer to the dream of self-determination through economic development. The Tribe would like to thank local community support, the support from Kern County government, the entire California State Legislature, our federal delegation in Washington DC, and especially Governor Gavin Newsom. Including all the non-governmental organizations, SSCR LLC, Hard Rock International and the Seminole Tribe of Florida who stood shoulder-to-shoulder with us to help make our dream of restoring our land base and this groundbreaking possible.”

